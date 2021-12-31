1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman (Split) The pair’s short-lived romance made headlines, but in May Wendy stated that she and Mike Esterman were “never an item.” According to the daytime television host, the two only went on three dates and then they “drifted apart.” Wendy wasn’t happy when Mike started doing press about their split. She called out the Maryland-based contractor on her talk show for being “childish.” Two met after Mike won a “Date Wendy” contest held on the host’s show.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia (Engaged) Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia were engaged in May. The couple’s given various timelines regarding when their courtship started, assumably because Simon’s divorce to Porsha’s RHOA co-star Falynn Pina wasn’t finalized until July. One thing viewers know for a fact is that Porsha and Simon were only dating for one month before he popped the question. The two haven’t shied away from updating us on their newfound romance since. Porsha recently shared that she and Simon set a wedding date, if you cared.

Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks (Engaged) During the messiness of their split, Simon accused Falynn of having an affair with Jaylan Banks. Falynn and Jaylan both denied that they were romantically involved while she was still married to Simon, but she and Jaylan eventually started claiming each other. Falynn announced she was expecting Jaylan’s child in August. The couple shared that they were engaged in October, and Falynn and Jaylan welcomed their baby girl in November.

Shaunie O’Neal and Keion Henderson (Engaged) The Basketball Wives star said yes when Henderson, a pastor, popped the question while the couple was on a tropical vacation at 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 11. They started dating in February 2020.

Issa Rae and Louis Diame (Married) Issa Rae married and her longtime sweetheart Louis Diame in July. The Insecure star shared the news by posting their wedding photos on social media and playing it off like the couple was just dressed for a photoshoot.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy (Married) In late March, these two got married during a small "COVID-safe" ceremony held at their Atlanta home. Jeannie announced that she was expecting in September.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James (Married) In October, Keshia and Brad tied the knot with fellow actor Brad James, nine months after the latter popped the question. Issa Dee and Lawrence —And for shits and giggles our favorite breakup couple finally reunited—for real—after several seasons of insecure behavior and growth.