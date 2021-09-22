MadameNoire Featured Video

Since her breakup in August, Amber Rose says she’s been enjoying the return to living that “hoe life.”

If you know anything about the model turned “MUVA,” you’d know that she’s never been shy about showing off some skin — regardless of her relationship status. Despite becoming a mainstream celebrity and being romantically linked to some of hip-hop’s biggest names, Amber has always been an example of an unapologetic woman, living in her truth and owning her sexuality. So much so, that in 2014, she started throwing an annual SlutWalk event in Los Angeles, so people could take to the streets and celebrate women’s bodies in a shame-free environment.

Is anyone surprised how Amber’s handled her breakup from Alexander “AE” Edwards in the way she has?

Shortly after she exposed that Edwards cheated on her with 12 other women throughout their almost three-year relationship, the mother-of-two explained that the reason she removed all traces of him from her Instagram was so she could be “publicly free” from him and move forward.

“I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would’ve stayed [in that relationship] forever, never receiving the love I craved and begged for,” Amber wrote in her Instagram Stories about a month ago. “Tough choice because it hurts so bad but I choose me. I didn’t wanna have to do this at all. I just wanted my family, MY HUSBAND.”

As the queen of bouncing back however, the starlet’s more recently been sharing racy and playful posts of herself on the app. Underneath a post from a few days ago, she captioned it: “When you can finally breathe the air of Hoe life again 😍🥰🙏🏽😩.”

Realistically, Amber’s posts are timely for any newly single woman who’s struggling to put themselves out there generally or in a way that’s authentic to themselves. Hoe or not, it’s crucial to live out loud and let your freak flag fly in all aspects of your life — not just in the dating realm. Since many of us often forget about or minimize parts of ourselves once we settle into relationships, being single is a great time to get back to your uninhibited self.

As Amber shows, being single and optimistic is an opportunity to get back to what you enjoyed before you entered that relationship. Feeling good about yourself starts with the mindset — go for yours.