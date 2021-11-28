MadameNoire Featured Video

Is Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend looking to make things right? It appears so, according to his recent Instagram story.

Alexander “AE” Edwards took to social media over the weekend to apologize to the 38-year-old Slut Walk founder after publically admitting to cheating on the star back in August. Edwards’ shocking secret came to light after Rose aired out the 33-year-old record exec for sleeping with “12” different women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” the model wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Now, Edwards, who shares a baby boy named Slash Electric with the former exotic dancer, is trying to get his old thang back.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberose you didn’t deserve what I did to you,” he wrote via his Instagram story captured by The Shade Room. “You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me,” he added.

RELATED CONTENT: Amber Rose Returns To That ‘H*e Life’ After Break Up And Shows Us Why It’s Important

Fans of Rose instantly poured underneath The Shade Room’s screengrab of Edwards post slamming him for his insincere apology.

“Baby it’s a little too late,” wrote one user.

“Amber literally lowered her standards and dated this dude. Just to get played by a nothing. This is crazy smh,” commented another social media goer. While a third person chimed in, “It’s Winter…..they always try to come back to the warmth.”

Edwards confirmed the cheating allegations that Rose brought forth in her scathing Instagram post during an interview with Big Von in August.

“I woke up to this s***, man… I thought, ‘S***, I got caught’,” he said on Big Von’s IG Live show PST at the time. “I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.”

“I love her, though,” he added. “That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson and s***, too.” “I know that I could stop [cheating]. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that. I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this s***, you know, she love me but I don’t want to keep doing that to her.”

Amber and AE became official back in 2018 when the two were caught smooching at her annual Slut Walk event. A year later, the former VH1 host welcomed her second child, Slash Electric with AE in October of 2019. Rumors swirled that the former pair were even married at one point, but the hearsay was never confirmed. Amber shares her firstborn son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Amber has not yet responded to Edwards’ apology, but what do you think? Should she take him back?

RELATED CONTENT: Amber Rose Explains Why She Stayed With AE Edwards Even Though He’s A ‘Narcissist’