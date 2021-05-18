MadameNoire Featured Video

Life after a major breakup is complicated, but what you choose to do during those first few days, weeks, and months can help to set the tone for not only your healing journey but also for your future relationships and the relationship that you have with yourself. During a recent appearance on E!’s “Nightly Pop,” Saweetie reiterated that she’s focused on perfecting her craft in the wake of her split from Quavo. The revelation came after host Hunter March quizzed the “Back to the Streets” rapper about what her love life is like these days.

“What is my love life? My love life is the pillows, the studio, and putting more money into my bank account,” said Saweetie.

The response was returned with laughter from March and co-host Nina Parker before Saweetie elaborated more on her answer.

“That’s my love language right now,” the California native went on. “For all of my women out there, I just feel like, after a relationship, relationships take up a lot of time. Right now I’m just getting back to self. Perfecting my craft is my number one priority.”

While the USC graduate, whose birth name is Diamonté Harper, says that she’s open to love if it happens to show up at her doorstep, she’s laser-focused on her career right now.

“If cupid finds me and shoots me, well shoot me, baby. But until then, I’m working.”

As previously reported, Saweetie announced her split from the Migos rapper back in March, seemingly citing infidelity as the cause.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted at the time. “Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation