In yesterday’s episode of her daytime talk show, Wendy Williams addressed the quotes her former love interest Mike Esterman gave various outlets earlier this week, claiming the two had “drifted apart” and were “never an item after 3 dates.”

As we reported on May 11, Esterman, 55, shared with both The Sun and Page Six that things between him and Williams, 56, had romantically run its course essentially because of his busy work schedule. Noting that the two were never officially an exclusive couple, he emphasized to both outlets that he didn’t want to hinder the TV host from finding someone who could give her more of what she was looking for in a relationship.

Wishing her the best, Esterman told Page Six, “I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

With that in mind, Williams called out Esterman yesterday on her show. Also highlighting the fact that the two were never an exclusive couple, she said, “The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn’t know that Mike and I were together.”

“Mike is in Maryland, Mike works a job — he’s a contractor/social influencer or whatever he has going on, whatever he does,” she continued. “Mike, he’s a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other.”

“I thought that maybe something could happen because we’re grown people,” she noted. Commenting on Esterman’s choice to make the details of their relationship’s status public, she specified, “I didn’t say anything cause I’m that grown. You know we would have had this discussion way behind the scenes — and I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown.”

Directedly calling him out before referencing his quotes in The Sun and Page Six as her reasons for publicly addressing their status now, she added, “But since childish ones — Mike — well no, he’s giving quotes. ‘I would like Wendy to have someone when she’s ready for it — we’re not ready for…'”

“Who are you — what?… Okay,” the TV host then blurted out. “I’m as available now as I was then. We were never boyfriend and girlfriend so it wasn’t a thing. You and Mario Lopez (who’d endorsed Esterman as a great guy and someone Williams should pick as the winner of her ‘Date Wendy’ segment from earlier this year — which she ended up doing) need to get your stories a little more symbiotic.”

“Did he break up with me on Youtube?” she asked jokingly. “Let’s just simplify things, did he just break up with me [over] text?” After Norman chimed in and asked, “On Page Six?” Williams shouted “Yay” before she switched topics altogether, seemingly elated that things were over both publicly and privately between her and Mike.

See a clip of what Wendy had to say down below.