The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership

The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey | Episode 1 ✕

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From discovering their dream home to raising a family, Quincy and Tawian Livingston built a life rooted in love and intention. In episode 1 of The Black Estate, the Atlanta couple opens up about their journey as homeowners and what truly makes a house a home.

Married with two children, they’ve cultivated a home full of love, life, and laughter in 17 years together. “We’re always hosting,” says Quincy. “Breaking bread, that’s one of the most communal things you can do with one another.” It’s where they welcome family and friends, work from home, do school projects, and stream their favorite content. Xfinity WiFi helps the whole family stay seamlessly connected.

“For everyone that crosses the front door, the first thing I want them to feel is love.” Quincy Livingston

Their Dream Home

Source: Phil Meyer / other

When they first laid eyes on the house, both Tawian and Quincy knew it was the one. “As soon as I stepped foot here, I said, ‘You know, I think I’ll stay a while.’ It just was a good feeling that I had,” says Quincy.

Owning their first home together has been eye-opening, for sure. Quincy reflects on the experience thus far, “There is no template, or the templates are limited, so we have had to figure out so much stuff by ourselves.”

But the couple made it work, creating a sanctuary for their growing family—happy to show what’s truly attainable in a world that “will say we’re not supposed to have what we have,” says Quincy, a realtor. “At one point, African Americans weren’t even allowed to own property—so I take that charge every day selling real estate and how fortunate we are to be in the time that we are in.”

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