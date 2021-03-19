MadameNoire Featured Video

After unfollowing each other on Instagram recently and rumors swirling that their relationship was over, Saweetie has confirmed that she and fellow rapper Quavo have called it quits. Just hours ago, the California native shared her newly single status via Twitter.

Now with over 165K Likes and 30K Retweets, Saweetie’s first tweet addressed the rumors that claimed she and Quavo unfollowed each other and broke up due to her recent appearance on her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs’ new series with Revolt TV. It read, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.” Providing more details she added, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

The two started dating back in 2018. Because she was still very early within her career at that time — whereas Quavo had already achieved mainstream success as a member of Migos and as a solo artist — Saweetie recently recalled being hesitant to be public with their relationship when they first started dating. She told the ladies of The Real in January, “I do admit in the beginning it was difficult because as a woman — especially a woman in hip-hop — they’re always trying to credit a man for a woman’s success which is why I kind of tip-toed around the relationship.”

Despite their hushed start, things between them eventually went public and their relationship quickly became a fan favorite. The self-proclaimed “ICY GRL” hinted at the possibility of her and Quavo having children in the future back in December and just last month, she spoke on a panel called Black Is Love where she mentioned her and him being “opposites” being something that worked in their favor. She told the other panelists, “When it comes to opposites attract, he’s such an affectionate person and I’m not. But it’s because of my upbringing. I never saw my parents together…I wasn’t taught that and I didn’t see that growing up. He teaches me how to love. We couldn’t have been two people together who didn’t know how to express or show love, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked.”

For the record, Quavo responded to Saweetie’s tweets with a few of his own. Seemingly directed to her, he said, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.” Later, he added, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.“