It appears as though things might be over between Amber Rose and her music executive boo Alexander “AE” Edwards. The “Slut Walk” founder and model took to her Instagram Stories this week where she hinted about the Def Jam A&R’s infidelity.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” the 37-year-old began her lengthy post.

The star continued on to send shots towards “All 12” of the women suspected to be creeping with her former lover.

“All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’S. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Rose concluded her emotional message, writing:

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are.”

“As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

“Disrespect” is right!

Amber then turned her vitriol towards her own mother citing that her mom was a “raging” narcissist.

Yikes!

This breakup between Rose and AE is sad news, especially because the pair seemed so happy together. Amber and AE became official back in 2018 when the two were caught smooching at her annual Slut Walk event. A year later the former VH1 host welcomed her second child, Slash Electric with AE in October of 2019. Amber shares her firstborn son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Fans are now speculating what could have happened between the couple. What do you think is going on here?