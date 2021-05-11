MadameNoire Featured Video

As per new reports, Wendy Williams, 56, and her most recent love interest Mike Esterman, 55 have called it quits.

The news was initially reported by The Sun yesterday (May 10). According to what Esterman — who is a Maryland-based contractor — told the UK-based publication, the two have “drifted apart” because of his busy schedule. As explained, he didn’t want to hinder Williams from seeing other people who could potentially give her more of what she’s romantically looking for.

“It’s a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don’t know if I can give her what she wants,” he told the outlet. “Nobody called it a day, there’s just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more.”

Later, after noting the various projects he currently has going on and describing himself as a “workaholic,” Esterman added, “She’s allowed to meet others, we’re not in that type of relationship. She will find someone.”

In coverage shared by Page Six also from yesterday, Esterman additionally noted the pair was “never an item after [the] 3 dates,” he says they’d gone on. Emphasizing his feelings on them going their separate ways, he reiterated, “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time.”

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas,” he told the outlet candidly about their short-lived courtship. “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.”

Kindly, he concluded, “I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

If you recall, Williams and Esterman initially met through a “Date Wendy” segment the daytime TV host was doing on her show as a way to meet eligible bachelors across the country back in February. In the hopes that she would find a long-lasting romance or a least some fun, Wendy ended up choosing Esterman as the lucky winner after he’d sent in a video of himself vying for her affection and got an endorsement from his famous friend, actor and host Mario Lopez. The two have since shared a few photos of themselves together on social media and back in March, Wendy said on her show about their then situation, “I like him. I really, really like Mike… He’s so nice and such a gentleman and so respectful.”

We wish them both the best as they move forward looking for love.