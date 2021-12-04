MadameNoire Featured Video

Just days after AE Edwards issued a public apology to Amber Rose, they were spotted together with their son, Slash. In the photos, they are all smiles while shopping and getting a bite to eat. Could they be on the road to reconciliation?

After Edwards’ cheating ways were exposed by Rose, he said they probably shouldn’t be together because he can’t stay faithful.

“I know that I could stop [cheating],” he told Big Von on his IG Live show PST. “I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

Rose said Edwards was a narcissist and the last straw was when she found messages from 12 women in his phone.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him,” she wrote in Instagram in August. “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’S. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are.”

Rose had told him if he apologized publicly they could give their relationship another try. Even though he declined to do it in August, he has had a change of heart and did so via Instagram in November.

“I want to apologize to my beautiful wife [Amber Rose]. You didn’t deserve what I did to you,” he wrote. “You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me.”

Edwards and Rose has been together since 2018.