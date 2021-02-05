MadameNoire Featured Video

For weeks now, there has been speculation that former NFL player Victor Cruz and actress Karrueche Tran have gone their separate ways. But we could only base this on the influential couple’s social media presence.

And while Victor and Karrueche still aren’t commenting on the state of their union—or disunion, a source close to the couple was happy to tell E! News that it’s a wrap.

The source said, “Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers. There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

We might have figured as much. Just yesterday, TMZ spotted Karrueche out and about on the town with one of her girlfriends.

When they asked her to clarify the rumors of whether or not she and Victor broke up, Karrueche giggled before saying, “I don’t know.”

I think that’s pretty clear. It’s a yes or a no.

Victor and Karrueche went public with their relationship on December 2017 when they were seen on a date, walking hand in hand, in LA. Afterward, they appeared on several red carpets together.

But perhaps during the pandemic, their bicoastal relationship began to become more challenging. And even though Cruz joked that he and Karrueche spent 20 hours a day on the phone with one another, perhaps it wasn’t enough—or it fizzled over time.

But maybe there were other factors that drove a wedge between these two.

As we reported earlier, just last week, when rumors of their split had already become a topic of conversation, Cruz shared that he had had a bit of a “breakdown” considering all of the racial injustice Black folks around the world had to witness in addition to the global pandemic disproportionately affecting Black and brown people.

Despite the breakup, the source claims that Cruz and Tran will always “wish the best for each other.”