Has one of social media’s favorite couples called it quits? That’s what many blogs are suggesting after Saweetie and Quavo unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to a post by TheShadeRoom, the “Back to the Streets” rapper unfollowed the Migos star, but he was still following her. Soon after though, a post by The Neighborhood Talk revealed that Quavo followed suit and unfollowed her, too. The gossip page questioned if the following had anything to do with an interview Saweetie did with Respectfully Justin that featured her ex-boyfriend, Justin Combs (Sean Combs’ son).

Saweetie and Quavo quietly began dating in 2018 after Quavo slid into her DMS. She publicly claimed the Culture 2 rapper during an appearance on The Real and made it Instagram official in March 2019.

In July 2020, the couple opened up about their relationship during an interview with GQ.

After Quavo slid in Saweetie’s DM’s on Instagram, he flew her out to Atlanta for their first date. Things got awkward fast as Quavo choked on a crab cake while visiting Stoney River, one of his favorite steakhouses. “I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” she said. The night ultimately went off without a hitch with Quavo taking her on a personal tour of the recording studio at Quality Control Music headquarters and the two turning up together at Magic City.

The couple quickly turned into one of social media’s #relationshipgoals with adorable posts and various collaborations.

As mentioned, news of their rumored breakup came hours after clips of the rapper’s appearance on Revolt TV’s new series, Respectfully Justin were released online.

During her appearance on the new show, she talked about relationships, sex and even threesomes with the show’s host Justin LaBoy and executive producer Justin Combs, who she was romantically linked to in 2016. They reportedly dated while she was still a student at the University of Southern California.

One of the clips showed Combs as he explained what he likes about dating cancers. Saweetie, who noted before his comments that she’s a Cancer, quickly interjected, “I think it’s time to take a shot,” when the show’s host began to press Combs about when he encountered a special Cancer.

Reports of a possible split could be a complete reach, especially considering the fact that the couple still have photos of each other on their Instagram profiles.

Do you think that a couple unfollowing each other on social media automatically means that they’ve called it quits or that there’s trouble in paradise? Leave us a comment with your thoughts.