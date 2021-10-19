MadameNoire Featured Video

Falynn Pina is headed back down the aisle again. Pina, who began making headlines after her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia got engaged to Porsha Williams, got engaged to Jaylan Banks.

Pina was gushing about her new engagement via social media.

“I said YES!!!” Pina captioned a photo of her new wedding bling. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby.”

Banks is the very man Guobadia accused Pina of having an affair with while they were married. Pina adamantly denied that she was unfaithful during their marriage. Guobadia even posted and deleted a video of Banks driving at his home to see Pina while he wasn’t there.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon captioned the video back in June 2021. “Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras. The dumb f***s forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed.”

Guobadia has also claimed Pina was pregnant then. Banks denied the allegations and said he was just Pina’s best friend and assistant. In August 2021, Pina and Banks revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Pina already has three sons while Banks is becoming a first-time father.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Banks said in he and Pina’s pregnancy announcement video. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”