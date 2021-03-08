MadameNoire Featured Video

Following her “Date Wendy” segment — where single bachelors from all over submitted themselves to be considered for a date with the iconic TV host — Wendy Williams is now sharing details on her first date with Mike Esterman, a Maryland resident and general contractor who ended up being her special pick.

Since announcing Esterman as the winner several weeks ago, Williams, 56, hasn’t been shy with letting her viewers know that she and the 55-year-old contractor had been spending nights talking on the phone and getting to know each other. If you recall, Esterman’s friend — actor Mario Lopez — was the one who encouraged him to shoot his shot at Williams — and even put in a good word with the TV host for his friend. Even though Williams hinted at her and Esterman possibly linking up soon, fans were surprised when Williams posted a snapshot of her and her new man pretty cuddled up in the back of a car last Friday, March 5th.

“Mike & I are having fun!!” Williams captioned the post. “I’m glad he’s a REAL gentleman. But @RandyJackson, @birdman & @MarioLopez have tried to block my collards, fried chicken, shrimps, yams, beans, soul roll, Mac & cheese, fish, rice, oxtail & my #carrotcake! We WILL discuss once I gather myself.”

As promised, today Williams spilled the deets on how things went with Esterman over their romantic date night. As she went on and on about how much she’s really into him, and sharing an anecdote about how they were so immersed in the conversation between the two of them that they ended up being the last two people in the restaurant they visited — Williams also noted that Esterman reminded her of one of the love interests of Charlotte from Sex In The City — one of her favorite shows.

“I like him. I really, really like Mike,” she said at the start of the show today (Monday). Referring to the photo she had posted on Friday, she said, “Yea, that’s us in the car. I was trying to contain — you know — ‘Let’s take a picture’ and whatnot. But we’re close — I mean we didn’t have sex, but you know what I’m saying. Based on the virus and everything — you don’t get close to people, but I couldn’t resist.”

“And I’ll tell you exactly who he reminds me of,” she later added. “Charlotte’s Hary from Sex And The City. Yup, yup — I’m Charlotte and he’s Harry.”

Overall, Williams seemed to be really happy about the time she spent with Esterman, and it seems like we’ll be hearing about him again in the future. She said, “He’s so nice and such a gentleman and so respectful.” Before hopping into today’s Hot Topics, and with a quick shoutout to Esterman, Williams coyly added while looking directly to the camera, “We are going to see each other very soon. He liked me, and I like him. Good morning Mike, hi Mr. Esterman — Harry.”

As we all know, Williams hasn’t had the easiest experiences with love in the past. While it’s too early to say what’ll go down with her and Esterman — it’s definitely nice to see her with that giddy grin on her face as she talks about this new chapter.