On Monday, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai confirmed the rumors that she’s expecting her first child with her rapper hubby Jeezy.

“I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” the co-host announced on the daytime talk show on Sept. 20.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Mai, 42, shared that she and Jeezy, 43, have been hiding the news for months and that concealing her baby bump has not been an easy feat.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she explained. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

The couple got married this past March in an intimate ceremony held at their Atlanta home. While speaking with WH, Mai shared that she and Jeezy had been trying to conceive for the past year. To help them along their journey, she said that she went in-vitro fertilization (IVF) at one point. Although she’d gotten pregnant about a month before their wedding, the TV personality unfortunately suffered a miscarriage and lost that pregnancy.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never,” Mai candidly told the outlet. She then added, “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure and safe… something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Less than a week ago, MADAMENOIRE reported on Mai’s pregnancy rumors. At that time, fans speculated that the co-host would officially announce the big news during the premiere of The Real’s latest season, which was yesterday.

As she steps into motherhood for the first time, Mai also told WH that she takes comfort in the fact that Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) is a great father to his two kids from previous relationships.

“He’s an amazing dad,” Mai shared, adding that seeing him in the role of a father “overwhelms [her] with even more love.”

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world,” the TV personality noted. “Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect.”