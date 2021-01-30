MadameNoire Featured Video

With rumors swirling that he and girlfriend Karrueche Tran may have gone their separate ways, Victor Cruz opened up in a new interview about just how hard the pandemic has been for him. With all of the social unrest over police violence this past summer, and of course, all the quarantining, the 34-year-old found himself emotionally spent. Who can’t relate?

“I definitely had a bit of a breakdown,” he shared with Page Six. “Just mentally, you kind of go through these phases of, like, indecisiveness and … ‘What’s the future going to look like?’”

“As a Black man, [there are] even more deep-rooted issues than that,” he added.

It was the support of those in his circle that helped him get through, as he told the publication. They kept him encouraged when he felt anything but.

“Thank God for my close friends, my circle, my people around me, because they kept me focused in times that seemed uncertain or when I needed somebody to talk to,” he said.

One could note that out of all the clutch individuals he mentioned, he didn’t bring up Tran. The two were not together during most of the pandemic, quarantining separately on different coasts. In April, he told Page Six that while he wasn’t pleased with the distance, they were making it work.

“I’m in this solo and it’s not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime.”

But as we previously mentioned, Cruz and Tran, who are both avid users of social media, have been very quiet lately in terms of sharing much about each other. There haven’t been the old Instagram Lives together. Also, the last time they posted about one another was months ago on their birthdays: Cruz posting Tran in May last and Tran posting Cruz in November. They first started dating in 2017.

Neither party has confirmed or denied the rumors, but Cruz’s mention of his close friends as being his rock and “somebody to talk to” as he pondered about his future during the pandemic definitely says…something.