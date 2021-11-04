MadameNoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams, just gave us some insight into her dynamic with fiance Simon Guobadia by posting a clip of the two answering playful questions regarding their relationship.

The two shared some tea in a post The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared on Nov. 3, in which she and Simon played a viral TikTok game that required the couple to point to the person in their relationship who does or did a specific thing.

When asked “Who was interested first?” both pointed to Simon. Assuming that they were telling the truth, the fact that Simon was the one interested in Porsha first is intriguing since Porsha was the one who got the most flack online after the two announced their engagement back in May.

RELATED CONTENT: “Porsha Williams Is Planning Three Weddings”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Simon was previously married to Falynn Pina, who starred in Season 13 of RHOA. Notably, fans were introduced to Falynn under the guise of her being a friend of Porsha’s on the show — and viewers witnessed Porsha visit Falynn and Simon’s shared Atlanta home for the first time.

Many speculated that Porsha plotted to snag Simon from under Falynn’s nose from the moment she stepped into the former couple’s home. However, details released in the aftermath of Falynn and Simon’s divorce (and Porsha and Simon’s engagement) revealed that Porsha and Falynn met each other through Simon and Porsha’s then-fiance-now-ex Dennis McKinnley. Reportedly, the two women were really just getting to know each other while they were castmates on the show.

RELATED CONTENT: “Falynn Pina Engaged To Jaylan Banks After ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Debacle”

In the clip Porsha posted, her followers additionally learned that Simon was apparently also the one who said I love you first.

While the couple initially pointed to Simon as the one in their relationship who’s most protective, Porsha ended up pointing to herself as well.

She also took the wins when it came to who cleans more and who eats more.

Each pointed to themselves regarding who spends the most money, and interestingly, both agreed that neither one of them is most likely to start an argument.

Moreover, both agreed that Simon is the one who falls asleep first. People shadily suggested that Simon looked about ready to fall asleep in the clip itself in the comments of The Shade Room’s re-post. Users wrote things like, “He looks tired,” “That man wanna go home and go to bed 😂😂😂” and “Simon done took his melatonin he tired baby.”

Porsha pointed to herself regarding who’s most annoying in the relationship, and the video cut out before we got the chance to see if Simon agreed.

See the short clip down below via Porsha’s Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘It’s A Beautiful Way To Show You Love Somebody’: Porsha Williams Gets Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name Tattooed”