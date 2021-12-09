MadameNoire Featured Video

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is one step closer to tying the knot with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia.

According to the impending bride, she and Simon have finally settled on a date for their wedding.

“I actually do have a date now,” Porsha told former The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay for Extra at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Explaining that she didn’t a date in mind before the news of her and Simon’s fast-track engagement blew up on the internet, Porsha explained: “I did not [have a date] and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word — she was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you going to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family.”

Porsha added that she’s “not sharing” the date publicly just yet.

The former Housewives star showed up to the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week to represent the RHOA cast, nominated in the Best Reality TV Series category.

“I’m really excited about that,” Porsha said of the nomination. “I’ve been on the show for ten years so any moment I can get to celebrate us, our production, Bravo — I’m gonna do it.”

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in past coverage, Porsha announced her departure from the hit Bravo franchise in September. During her last season on the show, Season 13, fans were initially introduced to Simon as the then-husband of Falynn Pina, a “friend of the cast” that season. Porsha and Simon announced their engagement in May. Falynn and Simon’s divorce was finalized in July.

Now, viewers are getting the tea on Porsha and Simon’s relationship via the former’s Bravo spin-off that’s currently airing new episodes, Porsha’s Family Matters.

“It is raw and uncut and real. We have a good time on the show, but it’s all my family. Just imagine the most hectic Thanksgiving ever that never ends — that’s pretty much what the show is,” Porsha explained on Monday. “There’s no one opinion I care about more than my family’s. Good, better, indifferent, I like the fact that they’re keeping it real. We are trying to get to a great place. We are all blending right now, and sometimes it’s not easy.”

Porsha went onto describe her coupling with Simon as “a love story,” and said she hopes viewers will get a more well-rounded understanding of that as her spin-off airs.

Have you been watching?

