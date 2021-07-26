MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sunday, July 25, actress and media mogul Issa Rae married her longtime love Louis Diame.

Via Instagram, the “Insecure” star posted a series of photos including ones herself in her custom-made Vera Wang dress, one with her bridesmaids in their dusty rose-colored dresses, and of course, snaps of her and her new hubby in a fun and funny way only she can.

Jokingly that the pictures were just from a photoshoot, she captioned the snapshots from the special day by saying:

“A) Impromptu photoshoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

“Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special,” the caption read, additional thanks to others followed.

Famous co-stars, celebs and fans alike have all been commenting on the post since it was shared just hours ago — including love, well wishes and congratulations from Tracee Ellis Ross, LaLa Anthony, Ashley Nicole Black, Kelly McCreary, Niecy Nash, Tina Knowles-Lawson and more.

The location tagged to photos — and assumably where the wedding took place — is Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat which PEOPLE reports “is a commune in the South of France.”

The outlet gave more details, sharing that Diame’s red suit was a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

Despite lots of rumors going around before the fact, it was confirmed that the two were engaged back in 2019, when Rae had an engagement ring on an Essence magazine cover she’d grazed at the time. Her “Insecure” co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis shared their happiness over the news with Entertainment Tonight at the NAACP Awards that year.

“We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Ellis said. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Orji noted, “We’re very excited for her. The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction.”

For the most part, though, the two have been pretty private about their relationship. That year, Rae shared that she preferred it that way.

Once again, congrats to the happy couple!