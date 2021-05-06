MadameNoire Featured Video

As per the latest reports on this story, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against either Saweetie or Quavo following the surfacing of footage from a physical incident that happened between them in an elevator.

If you recall, Saweetie and Quavo started dating back in 2018. When the two unfollowed each other on Instagram back in March, Saweetie announced shortly after that the couple had split. At the end of that month, leaked footage swirled the internet of a scuffle between both rappers at her North Hollywood apartment building wherein which Saweetie was knocked to the ground by Quavo and she was later seen struggling to get up and leave.

While it was previously reported that the LAPD wanted to follow up with both of the rappers to get more information about what caused their disturbing interaction, TMZ now says “that never happened” and assumably, that the cops didn’t follow through with that plan.

All that being said, earlier today the outlet additionally reported that “law enforcement” said “there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party” after the case was handed over to the L.A. City’s Attorney’s Office so its details could be investigated.

Days after the elevator footage leaked, both Saweetie and Quavo released public statements about the events that transpired. In her’s Complex reported that the “ICY GRL” said, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

As per Page Six, the Migos rapper’s statement was similar and simply read, “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”