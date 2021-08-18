MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Pina is expecting a child with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks, according to a YouTube video the couple posted.

Falynn, 32, has three sons from previous relationships. In the YouTube video posted on August 17, the couple shared their happy news as she explained to viewers that she and Banks were, “adding another little one to the crazy bunch.”

“It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard,” she said to him lightheartedly. She expressed her decision to wait on going public with the news: “I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark.”

She described Banks as a man who knows how to be a “best friend” to her three boys.

Jaylan shared that he’s as ready as he’ll ever be when it comes to welcoming their first child together.

“I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received,” Jaylan highlighted in the video. He went onto say to Falynn directly, “I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

The two are both hoping for a baby girl.

“I love being a boy mom, but it is time for the good Lord to bless me [with a girl],” Falynn expressed.





Play



According to PEOPLE, the news of her pregnancy comes less than a month after she announced on social media that the divorce between her and her now-ex Simon Guobadia was finalized.

Both Falynn and Simon had come into the public eye when the former made waves as a “friend of the show” and a Season 13 newbie on RHOA. Partially due to editing, Falynn was introduced to viewers as a friend of Porsha Williams although her initial friend on the show was Kandi Burruss.

Simon and Falynn announced their split this past April, his second divorce filing from the Bravo star. In a messy twist of events, he and Porsha announced their engagement the following month. Conveniently, the two claimed they’d only been dating for a month prior to Porsha saying yes.

RELATED CONTENT: “Porsha Williams Is Planning Three Weddings”

Throughout their tumultuous uncoupling, Simon publicly accused Falynn of cheating more than once. The second time, which happened at the beginning of June, he’s said that Falynn had been pregnant with Jaylan’s baby at that time.

Regardless of all the drama the parties involved went through in the last several months, we wish Falynn a healthy and happy pregnancy moving forward.