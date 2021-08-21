MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Rose is still sounding off on her now ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards after exposing him for cheating on her last week. In her latest social media post, the Philadelphia-born beauty deemed Edwards a narcissist and explained why she stayed despite his toxic behaviors. She said while she was with him, her mind would tell her to run but her to heart would tell her to stay.

“I wish it was easy to ‘fix him’ but that’s not for me to do,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “The pain cuts so deep especially when children are involved. I will always love him so much but I know I can’t heal him only he can do that.”

The mother-of-two added that she ousted him on social media because she knew that push her to leave the relationship for good.

“I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would’ve stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for. Tough choice because it hurts so bad but I choose me. I didn’t wanna have to do this at all. I just wanted my family, MY HUSBAND.”

She also said that while being in love with him there was a lot of “unanswered questions, gaslighting, stonewalling, deflecting and projecting.”

Edwards and Rose share a one-year-old son named Slash Electric.

After Rose revealed that Edwards had cheated on her with at least a dozen women, he didn’t deny these claims and admitted he had a hard time being faithful.

“I woke up to this s***, man… I thought, ‘S***, I got caught’,” he said during an interview with Big Von on his IG Live show PST. “I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.”

He said he could stop cheating but he could only “give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”