Shaunie O’Neal is tying the knot again. She said yes after her boyfriend of a year and a half Pastor Keion Henderson proposed during a tropical vacation.

According to PEOPLE, Henderson proposed with a “4.22-karat radiant-cut diamond ring” with 50 round-cut “white diamonds set in an 18-karat white gold band.” In a lengthy statement about her engagement, O’Neal told PEOPLE that the proposal was so amazing that she wishes she “could experience it over and over again.”

“This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment,” she said. “And honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing.”

Henderson proposed at 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 11, which was symbolic for the couple. In the video of Henderson proposing, he said everyday at 11:11 a.m. he and O’Neal text each other that they love each other and have a back-and-forth about who loves each other more, so he figured it would be the best time and date to ask her to marry him.

“So I thought today on 11/11 at 11:11 I would do something to make you know that I love you more than you love me,” he said. “So when you love somebody as much as I love you there’s only one thing left to do.”

He then proceeded to drop down to one knee and propose.

Henderson also gushed about his love for O’Neal in a statement, saying he’s “never met a more supportive person” in his life.

“There is an inseparable connection that is undeniable between Shaunie and I,” he said. “I am unwilling to let anyone else occupy her space. The love and respect we share for each other contributes to our ever evolving humility and growth. Which ultimately makes us more like God. Who wouldn’t want a spouse that makes you more like The Creator? She simply brings out the best in me, and wants the best for me. Any love that accomplishes all of that naturally is worth pursuing. Our engagement is the beginning of a new day.”

Henderson and O’Neal began dating on February 2020 after being introduced by a mutual friend.