For Women to Know 2026, we turn our focus to Black women beauty founders who are also mothers—visionaries navigating two of life’s most demanding and defining roles. At the heart of both is a shared ethos: the drive not only to persevere, but to excel. Each, on its own, is all-encompassing; together, they require an extraordinary level of intention, resilience, and clarity of purpose.

This year, we are honored to step inside the worlds of Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff—women who have built enduring brands while remaining deeply rooted in family. Through candid reflection, they share what it truly takes to build, sustain, and lead without losing sight of what matters most.

Thank you for reading—and for witnessing their journeys with us.







— Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Executive Producer