Last night was an absolute tear-jerker on the season finale of Insecure.

After five seasons of drama, life-changing growth, and fun, Issa Rae finally wrapped up her beloved series that depicted the real-life ups and downs of Black millennial friends struggling to juggle love, work and friendship. The final episode was carried through Issa’s desire to “fast-forward” to the part of her life where “everything’s OK.” The finale covered plenty of ground and did just that. Viewers and cast members alike sounded off across social media, sharing thoughts and emotions on the show’s impact.

Now, if you haven’t watched yet, these might contain some spoilers:

Fans witnessed the eventual breakup of Issa and Nathan played by Kendrick Sampson. Issa’s blast into the future showed an unexpected reunion between her and her longtime on and off again boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Molly, played by Yvonne Orji, finally gets hitched, despite her complicated relationship being a central story throughout all five seasons, and how fitting that it would be to Taurean (Leonard Robinson.) As Molly prepared her life for holy matrimony, Issa celebrated but also mourned friendship as they once knew it, but towards the end of the show, fans were quickly reassured that the besties’ bond was impenetrable despite Molly’s life-changing moment.

Following the show, Tweets were filled with laughs and loads of bitter-sweet reactions.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

‘So Real, So Special’: Issa Rae Marries Longtime Love Louis Diame [Pics] “Issa Rae started her career run 10 years ago and she’s still nowhere near done She’s one of the only Black women I’ve seen in my lifetime with a trajectory as incredible as this. For someone in my position, her journey has been so inspiring to watch.” Another user tweeted: “Yeah Lawrence gotta kid…..but he got a furnished house with an island kitchen and multiple bedrooms with a well funded. 401K….Issa did the right thing….we wish Nathan and his shape-up endeavors the best.”

While a third-social media goer commented:

“The Insecure finale really made life seem so beautiful and gave hope for what’s ahead. Your 30’s look so beautiful.”

An emotional Issa Rae kept her final words on the series short and sweet.

“I love ya’ll. Thank you for 5 seasons.” she tweeted.

While the series producer Prentice Penny tweeted:

“We wanted to show love is a choice and it only needs to make sense to you. Everyone’s story is different.”