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The Livingstons Open Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Tawian and Quincy Livingston invite 'The Black Estate' into their space for the grand tour.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Brought to you by Xfinity

Tawian and Quincy Livingston found their dream home, and are building a legacy within it. The Atlanta couple welcomed The Black Estate into their space for a glimpse into the life they’ve created together for the past 17 years.

A Welcoming Space

The couple designed their Craftsman-style home with intention—cultivating a warm and welcoming space where they enjoy hosting family and friends. From Quincy’s grandmother’s piano in the dining room to curated mementos from their travels, every detail creates a home as inviting as it is beautiful. 

As homeowners, they understand the importance of having secure and reliable technology to help them stay connected with the people they love. With complete WiFi coverage, they can bring people together and stay in touch with their community without missing a beat.

“People come here and they really feel at home.”

Quincy Livingston

RELATED CONTENT: These Black-Owned Companies Can Help You Refresh Your Home For Spring

The kitchen is where everyone gathers. “This is where we probably spend 75 percent of our time,” Tawian says.

“I’d definitely say this is the heart,” Quincy adds. “Everyone that has ever come to this house has been right in this room. This is a very, very special room to us.”

From hosting bustling get-togethers to catching up with close friends, their kitchen is where memories are made. “Quincy’s a very good cook,” says Tawian. “While he’s cooking, I’m making the drinks. The kids will be back here, playing in the playroom. And we just relax and cook.”

The Black Estate
Source: Phil Meyer

A Growing Home

As their family grew, their house transformed with them. Quincy laughs, “As the family’s gotten bigger, the house has gotten smaller.”

Now with two children, the guest bedroom became their son’s room and Quincy’s “man cave” became their daughter’s room. They also added a master bedroom and bathroom of their own, which features a scenic side entrance to the courtyard.

Their home also features an in-law suite, which serves as a short-term rental. This additional unit has allowed the family to welcome guests from around the world while bringing in extra income. “It really has brought our community together,” says Quincy. “It’s been able to connect us with the whole world.” With WiFi from Xfinity, Quincy and Tawian can depend on reliable connectivity for both family and guests. 

Looking back now, Quincy says, “It’s been a wild ride watching the house transform.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Female Renter Who Alleged AI Algorithm Discriminated Against Her Wins $2M Lawsuit

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black homeownership comcastbe2026 The Black Estate
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