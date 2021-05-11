MadameNoire Featured Video

If part three of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion felt anticlimactic, hold on to your wig because season fourteen is about to be a doozy. Monday night, Porsha Williams just about broke the internet when she went public with her relationship with Simon Guobadia. If the name sounds familiar, he’s the estranged husband of her RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia.

The announcement came in the form of a lengthy Instagram post after Mother’s Day photos of Williams posed with Guobadia and her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, surfaced on social media.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Williams wrote.

For those who are sending serious side-eyes Porsha’s way, the reality star insists that she is not friends with Falynn — even though that is how Falynn was introduced to us on the show.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she went on. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Further, Williams says that things are going quite well between Guobadia and McKinnley, adding that they’re committed to a respectful relationship for the sake of their daughter and Guobadia’s soon-to-be stepdaughter, Pilar.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!” Williams exclaimed. “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins.”

If the announcement feels rather serious for two people who are just dating, your spidey senses are spot on. The two are actually engaged to be married. Simon confirmed this by way of his own Instagram post.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well-wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my [belief] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves. We travel this road not lightly considering we have [been] in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated #lovewins.”

Guobadia’s estranged wife, Falynn, announced their divorce less than a month ago. It will be very interesting to see how all of this plays out next season.