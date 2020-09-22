Did Amber Rose Get Married?

Perhaps I’m not the only one who’s noticed that Amber Rose has pulled back from public life since the birth of her second son. She canceled the slut walk, seems to be posting less on social media and of course this global pandemic slowed a lot of us down in a lot of different ways.

Still, I feel like we’re receiving far fewer life updates when it comes to Ms. Rose.

And the most recent one we might have only received by accident.

Recently, in celebration of Alexander Edwards’, her boyfriend and father of her second son, birthday, Rose did what a lot of us do when our loved ones complete another year around the sun.

She publicly acknowledged him on social media.

But what was particularly interesting is that in the Instagram caption, she dropped the h word.

See what Rose wrote below.

“Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are! We are so grateful to have you. This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality,Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago. You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash and for that I am forever thankful. Now let’s enjoy ur Bday like never before! I love you Sweetheart”

Now, you know how celebrities do. They like to assign titles without the paperwork. And there’s a good chance that because Edwards is acting like a husband in every sense of the word, she felt comfortable calling him that.

Time will tell.

Either way, the two have been solid for a minute now and it’s good to see her getting the respect and appreciation she deserves.

