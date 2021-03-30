MadameNoire Featured Video

It appears that Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship was much more toxic than anyone could have imagined. Prior to the couple’s recent split, they got into a physical altercation inside of an elevator at what’s reported to be Saweetie’s North Hollywood apartment building. The footage has since been acquired by TMZ.

In the footage, which is said to have been captured in 2020, Saweetie and Quavo can be seen standing outside of an elevator before Saweetie swings on the Migos rapper. Quavo is able to dodge the blow, but he drops a case of some sort in the process, which Saweetie then tried to pick up. From there, he grabs her, swings her back into the elevator, and the two struggle over the case before Saweetie is knocked to the floor. Quavo picks up the case and Saweetie remains on the floor, seemingly upset and possibly injured as she rocks back and forth. Quavo glances back at her a few times but never helps her up. He lingers in the doorway watching her before she eventually pulls herself up and limps out of the elevator. So far, neither party has addressed the footage publicly.

Saweetie announced their breakup earlier this month and suggested that Quavo had been unfaithful during their relationship.

“I’m single,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scares and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

While most initially assumed that Saweetie was referring to emotional “scars,” one can only wonder if she was referring to physical scars as well in light of this release of this troubling video.

If you have not seen the video yet, you can watch the footage here.