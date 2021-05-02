MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real host Jeannie Mai recently tied the knot with rapper Jeezy in a small ceremony in her home. In a YouTube video, she dished on the details of her special day. In the video, she revealed that she didn’t invite her The Real co-hosts to her wedding, but not because she didn’t want to. She couldn’t fit them on to the list due to keeping her ceremony COVID-safe.

“So, no. I didn’t invite the ladies,” she said. “But, I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret.”

Mai said when she and Jeezy were creating each other’s lists of guests, they had to be very selective on who they invited because they understood that having big events wasn’t appropriate during a pandemic. The lovebirds only invited enough people to fill two tables in their living room.

“So we had a very COVID-safe wedding in our home,” she said. “Which means, I mean…literally just a couple…there were two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends. People I grew up with. People that had to know me and [Jeezy]. Those were the two rules… J made my list, and I made his list. And we were very firm on, because of COVID, you’re not supposed to be throwing events right now. You’re not supposed to be putting anybody in risk. So, with our family, we said ‘we are only going to invite our close family and people who know us both.’”

According to Vogue, Jeezy and Mai got married on March 27, 2021 at their Atlanta home. Each guest had to submit a negative COVID-19 test result in order to attend.