MadameNoire Featured Video

To commemorate one of the ending of Insecure, Issa Rae will be releasing a documentary, Insecure: The End, on Dec. 26 which is also the same day as the show’s season finale.

In the trailer, Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Prentice Penny, Kendrick Sampson and Natasha Rothwell reflect about the impact of the show on their lives as well as on television. HBO described the doc as “an intimate look at the making of the final season and the cultural impact of the HBO award-winning comedy, Insecure.”

Related Stories ‘I Want People To Know We Are Enough’: Issa Rae Was Told An All-Black Show Wouldn’t Be A Hit “You aspire and you dream,” Rae told her co-workers in the trailer. “I never imagined I would get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me.” Showrunner Prentice Penny said working behind the scenes of the HBO series gave him the experience he was yearning for throughout his career.

“Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me,” Penny said in the trailer. “To be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork that people want to make more shows like us is just really special.”

Insecure was more than a show about the millennial experience of a group of friends living in Los Angeles, California. From the lighting, the wardrobe, showing the experience of dealing with white people in the workplace, to the focus on mental health, it gave an authentic, cultural perspective and fresh narrative on Black life that television was starving for.

Ahead of the documentary and season finale, Insecure’s music supervisor Kier Lehman will be appearing on NPR series, All Songs Considered, to talk about the show’s soundtrack throughout past five seasons on Dec. 17, VIBE reported. Rae will also be releasing a playlist of her favorite Tiny Desk concerts on Dec. 16 as well.

Insecure: The End will air on HBO Max Dec. 26. See the trailer below.