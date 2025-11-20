Melanin Beauty Awards 2025

This year reminded us just how important it is to care for ourselves—mind, body, and spirit. For 2025, the Melanin Beauty Awards introduces Glow Deeper, a refreshed vision of beauty that honors both how we look and how we feel.



HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire teamed up once again—with a little backup from the gents at Cassius— to spotlight over 100 standout skincare, haircare, and makeup favorites and the holistic rituals that keep us balanced. Every pick was chosen with the needs of Black beauty lovers at the center.

And because beauty is also about the women who inspire it, we’re honoring the trailblazers who’ve helped us look and feel our best through every twist, turn, and triumph.

SEE PREVIOUS YEARS