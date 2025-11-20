Urban One| 2025 Melanin Beauty Awards | 2025-11-10
Melanin Beauty Awards 2025

This year reminded us just how important it is to care for ourselves—mind, body, and spirit. For 2025, the Melanin Beauty Awards introduces Glow Deeper, a refreshed vision of beauty that honors both how we look and how we feel.

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire teamed up once again—with a little backup from the gents at Cassius— to spotlight over 100 standout skincare, haircare, and makeup favorites and the holistic rituals that keep us balanced. Every pick was chosen with the needs of Black beauty lovers at the center.

And because beauty is also about the women who inspire it, we’re honoring the trailblazers who’ve helped us look and feel our best through every twist, turn, and triumph.

SEE PREVIOUS YEARS

2022 2023 2024

Melanin Beauty Awards 2025

This year reminded us just how important it is to care for ourselves—mind, body, and spirit. For 2025, the Melanin Beauty Awards introduces Glow Deeper, a refreshed vision of beauty that honors both how we look and how we feel.

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire teamed up once again—with a little backup from the gents at Cassius— to spotlight over 100 standout skincare, haircare, and makeup favorites and the holistic rituals that keep us balanced. Every pick was chosen with the needs of Black beauty lovers at the center.

And because beauty is also about the women who inspire it, we’re honoring the trailblazers who’ve helped us look and feel our best through every twist, turn, and triumph.

SEE PREVIOUS YEARS

2022 2023 2024

HONOREES

Winning Categories

Best Skin Care Best Body Care Best Haircare Best Brands for Protective Styles Best Makeup Products Best Wellness Products Best Tech in Beauty Best Fragrances Mens Category
melanin-beauty-awards-2025 -Winning Category Headers


BesT

Skincare

Staples

MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Fenty Skin Dew N Plump Hydrating Nectar Glowing Serum

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Danessa Myricks Beauty
Yummy Skin Glow Serum

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Olay Super Eyes
Daily Serum

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Glow Recipe Prickly
Pear Peptide Mucin Serum

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Shani Darden Retinol
Reform Serum

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Skin Ceuticals
C E Ferulic

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair
Eye Lift + Sculpt Eye Cream

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SERUMS

SERUM

Keys SoulCare
Glow Serum

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - CLEANSER

CLEANSER

Olay Cleansing
Melts + Vitamin C

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - CLEANSER

CLEANSER

Tata Harper
Regenerating Cleanser

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - CLEANSER

CLEANSER

Youth To the People
Superfood Cleanser

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - CLEANSER

CLEANSER

Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Gentle Brightening Cleanser

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - CLEANSER

CLEANSER

Anua Heart leaf
Pore Control Cleansing Oil

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - CLEANSER

CLEANSER

Eucerin Radiant
Tone Cleansing Gel

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - MOISTURIZER

MOISTURIZER

Keys SoulCare Firm Belief
Smoothing Peptide Cream

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - MOISTURIZER

MOISTURIZER

EADEM Cloud Cushion Dewy Plumping Cream

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - MOISTURIZER

MOISTURIZER

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor
Invisible Moisturizer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - MOISTURIZER

MOISTURIZER

S’able Labs
Baobab Moisturizer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - FACE MASKS

FACE MASKS

Biodance Bio Collagen
Real Deep Masks

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - FACE MASKS

FACE MASKS

Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Pore Minimizing Instant Detox Mask

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - FACE MASKS

FACE MASKS

Neutrogena x Danessa Myricks Hydro Boost Hydrogel Face Masks

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SPF (SUNSCREEN)

SPF (SUNSCREEN)

Toty Illumina
Mineral Glow SPF 50+

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SPF (SUNSCREEN)

SPF (SUNSCREEN)

Supergoop! Glowscreen Soft-Radiance Drops SPF 40

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST SKINCARE STAPLES - SPF (SUNSCREEN)

SPF (SUNSCREEN)

Cay Skin Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 with Sea Moss and Hyaluronic Acid

Learn More
BesT

BODY

CARe

MBA 2025 - BEST BODY CARE - OIL

OIL

PATTERN Nourishing
Body Oil

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BODY CARE - OIL

OIL

Keys SoulCare Comforting
Balm w/ Camellia Seed Oil

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BODY CARE - OIL

OIL

Vaseline Intensive Care
Cocoa Radiant Gel Oil

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BODY CARE - OIL

OIL

Fenty Lil Butta Dropz Mini Whipped
Oil Body Cream Duo

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BODY CARE - OIL

OIL

L’Occitane Lightweight
Almond Body Oil

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BODY CARE - OIL

OIL

Deon Libra Big Up
Body Glaze Oil

Learn More
BesT

HAIRcare

MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DEEP CONDITIONER

DEEP CONDITIONER

Cécred Moisturizing Deep Conditioner

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DEEP CONDITIONER

DEEP CONDITIONER

Mielle Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera Conditioner

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DEEP CONDITIONER

DEEP CONDITIONER

PATTERN Palo Santo Leave In Conditioner

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DEEP CONDITIONER

DEEP CONDITIONER

PATTERN Repair 360 Leave-In Foam Mousse

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DETANGLER

DETANGLER

Bask & Lather
Hydrating Hair Mist

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DETANGLER

DETANGLER

Mane ‘N Tail Detangling Hair Treatment Spray

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DETANGLER

DETANGLER

Cécred
Detangling Spray

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - SHAMPOO

SHAMPOO

Cécred Hydrating Shampoo for Dry Hair

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - SHAMPOO

SHAMPOO

Femme by Cliff Vmir
Liquid Glass Shampoo

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - SHAMPOO

SHAMPOO

Creme Of Nature- Sulfate Free Moisture & Shine Shampoo + Intensive Condition Treatment

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - DETANGLER

HAIR MASKS

Sienna Naturals Plant Power
Damage Repair Strengthening
Hair Mask

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST HAIRCARE - HAIR MASKS

HAIR MASKS

Amika: The Kure
Intense Strength
Repair Mask

Learn More
Best Brands

foR

Protective Style

MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIGS

WIGS

LuvMe

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIGS

WIGS

Arabella Hair

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIGS

WIGS

Indique Hair

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIGS

WIGS

UNice

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIGS

WIGS

Ms Coco Hair

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIG GLUES

WIG GLUES

Bold Hold

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - WIG GLUES

WIG GLUES

The Frontal Queen Lace
Melting Space

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - EXTENSIONS

EXTENSIONS

Yummy
Extensions

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - BRAIDING HAIR

BRAIDING HAIR

QVR
Hair

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST BRANDS FOR PROTECTIVE STYLES - BRAIDING HAIR

BRAIDING HAIR

Slayyy Hair

Learn More
BesT

MAKEUP

PRODUCTS

MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - FOUNDATION

FOUNDATION

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - FOUNDATION

FOUNDATION

Huda Beauty Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - FOUNDATION

FOUNDATION

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - FOUNDATION

FOUNDATION

Fashion Fair SkinFlex Stick Foundation

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - FOUNDATION

FOUNDATION

Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Lightweight Blurring Foundation Stick

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - FOUNDATION

FOUNDATION

Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Powder Foundation

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - CONCEALER

CONCEALER

LA Girl Pro Conceal

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - CONCEALER

CONCEALER

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - SETTING SPRAY

PRIMER

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - PRIMER

PRIMER

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Moisturizer & Primer with Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - PRIMER

PRIMER

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - SETTING SPRAY

PRIMER

ELF
Power Grip
Matter Primer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - PRIMER

PRIMER

Smashbox Original
Photo Finish
Smooth Primer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - SETTING SPRAY

SETTING SPRAY

One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof
Setting Spray

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - SETTING SPRAY

SETTING SPRAY

PAT McGrath LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Longwear Blurring Setting Spray

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - SETTING SPRAY

SETTING SPRAY

Danessa Myricks Liquid Blurring Balm Mattifying Setting Spray

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - SETTING SPRAY

SETTING SPRAY

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist 2-in-1 Hydrator & Finishing Spray

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

BALM

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hyrdration Balm

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

BALM

Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm For Soothing + Hydration

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

BALM

Well People Poutlove
Peptide Balm

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

BALM

Maed Revive Lip Balm for Barrier Repair

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

BALM

The Lip Bar Problem Salved Deep Moisture Balm

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

BALM

Eadem Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPSTICK

LIPSTICK

Sephora Collection Cream Liquid Lipstick

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPSTICK

LIPSTICK

M.A.C. Retro
Matte Lipstick

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPSTICK

LIPSTICK

Juvia’s Place C’est La Vie Matte Liquid Lips Stain

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPGLOSS

LIP GLOSS

Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPGLOSS

LIP GLOSS

Fashion Fair Lip
Teasers Lip Gloss

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPGLOSS

LIP GLOSS

Glossier
Lip Glaze

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPGLOSS

LIP OIL

Ami Colé Hydrating
Lip Treatment Oil

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - BALM

LIP OIL

Eadem Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPGLOSS

LASHES

V Luxe by iEnvy Extended Real Mink Cluster Lashes

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST MAKEUP PRODUCTS - LIPGLOSS

LASHES

iEnvy
Lash Clusters

Learn More
BesT

WELLNESS

PRODUCTS

MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Candles

CANDLES

Phlur Currant Crush

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Candles

CANDLES

Forvr Mood Champagne Showers

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Candles

CANDLES

Juana Cypress + Mint Recovery

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Candles

CANDLES

Majenye Velvet
Dreams Candle

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Candles

CANDLES

Harlem Brands Brownstone Spice Luxury Candle

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Candles

CANDLES

Tribe & Oak Coconut Sandalwood Candle

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Tea

TEAS

Brooklyn Tea

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Tea

TEAS

Shari’s Tea

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST WELLNESS PRODUCTS - Tea

TEAS

House of Tea Company

Learn More
Best Tech

in Beauty

MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

LED MASK

Omnilux
Contur Face

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

LED MASK

Dr. Dennis Gross Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

LED MASK

Solawave Retreate Pro Light Therapy Face Mask

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

LED MASK

Glotech Collar

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

COOLING WAND

KNC Beauty Cryotherapy Wands

Learn More
Fenty Fragrance, amber bottle, Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

COOLING WAND

Delavie Sciences Flex Wand

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

Dyson Supersonic
Nural

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

Dyson Airstrait Dryer
& Straightner

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

BabyLissPro Nano Titanium
StyleSwitch Ionic MultiStyler & Hair Dryer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

CHI Keratin Infused
Ceramic Flat Iron

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

CHI Keratin Infused 1875 Series
Advanced Ionic Hair Dryer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

Red Pro Hair Therapy
Hair Steamer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

PATTERN Handheld Hair Steamer

Learn More
MBA 2025 - BEST TECH IN BEAUTY

HAIR DEVICES

Conair Infiniti Pro Steam Therapy

Learn More
BesT

Fragrances

MBA2025 - BEST FRAGRANCES

FRAGRANCES

Samir Grey ONE

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST FRAGRANCES

FRAGRANCES

Le Max Distinct

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST FRAGRANCES

FRAGRANCES

Oui the People Souk Honey Eau de Parfum

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST FRAGRANCES

FRAGRANCES

Dossier Better Days

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST FRAGRANCES

FRAGRANCES

Forvr Mood You Remind Me

Learn More
MBA2025 - BEST FRAGRANCES

FRAGRANCES

Forvr Mood I am Her

Learn More
CURATED

BY
CASSIUS

MBA2025 - MENS PRODUCT

BEST BEARD OIL/BALM

Scotch Porter Beard Balm

Learn More
MBA2025 - MENS PRODUCT

BEST DEODORANT

TONE Deodorant

Learn More
MBA2025 - MENS PRODUCT

BEST BODY WASH

FRESH by Houston White

Learn More
MBA2025 - MENS PRODUCT

BEST CLIPPERS

Bevel Trimmer

Learn More

