Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Source: The NBA in 2026 is overflowing with talent, personality, and star power. From MVPs and Finals champions to electrifying young stars redefining the game, today’s league is as popular and searchable as ever. These players dominate not just on the court, but also in the hearts of fans, and yes, they’ve got plenty of admirers swooning off the court, too. This list isn’t just about who’s the best; it’s about who’s hot, the players who combine elite performance with magnetic appeal, media presence, and cultural relevance. Each star below has career highlights that cement their place among basketball’s elite, and have earned a reputation as some of the most handsome and charismatic players in NBA history. Here are 30 of the hottest and sexiest players in the NBA right now.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has officially reached superstar status and is widely viewed as the face of the new NBA era. He’s got a gorgeous one, too. With an MVP award, scoring titles, and deep playoff runs under his belt, SGA blends elite efficiency with smooth, methodical dominance. His calm demeanor and consistent excellence have made him one of the most respected guards in the league, and fans love seeing him on and off the court. RELATED CONTENT: Dawn Staley’s Almost-Historic Knicks Hire Highlights How Black Women Still Get Overlooked

2. Wendell Carter Jr. – Orlando Magic Source: Maja Hitij / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Wendell Carter Jr. is the rumored boyfriend of WNBA Angel Reese and we see why he has the Chicago Sky star under a love spell. He was drafted by the Bulls in 2018, where he played three seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2020, according to ESPN. He currently anchors the Magic as a center. Before the NBA, Carter spent one standout season at Duke during the 2017–2018 college basketball year. He arrived as a highly touted freshman and declared for the NBA Draft on his 19th birthday. At Duke, Carter quickly made his mark. He was the team’s top shot-blocker and most effective rebounder, averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 58.1 percent from inside the arc and 46.3 percent from beyond it, according to CBS Sports. His freshman campaign went down as one of the best by a big man in Duke history, finishing second all-time among freshmen in rebounds, blocked shots, and double-doubles. He earned second-team All-ACC honors and was a unanimous selection to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

3. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Jayson Tatum is the model of modern NBA stardom: smooth, consistent, and dominant. An NBA champion and multiple-time All-NBA selection, Tatum has led the Celtics in scoring for years while delivering signature playoff performances, including 50-point postseason games. His ability to score at all three levels and defend elite wings keeps him firmly among the league’s top stars. Tatum has been recovering from an Achilles injury, but when he does return to the court, it will be epic. His teammate, Derrick White, told The Athletic on Jan 20, that it was “amazing to see” Tatum’s progress. “Obviously, all the work he’s put in, and you just kind of see him being around more and being able to do more,” White added, “So, that’s exciting to see as a friend. Every day he’s been working hard, and it’s good to see all that hard work add to some more movement and more opportunity.”

4. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Jaylen Brown’s rise has been defined by growth and postseason excellence. A Finals MVP and multiple-time All-Star, Brown has evolved into a powerful two-way wing capable of scoring 30+ on any night. Known for his athletic drives, improved shot creation, and strong defense, he has been instrumental in Boston’s championship success, which makes him a true hunk on the court.

5. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves Source: Ronald Cortes / Getty Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting players in basketball today and with his incredible smile and quick energy on the court, he’s a heartthrob, too. Already an All-NBA selection and Olympic gold medalist, Edwards has built a reputation for explosive scoring, highlight dunks, and fearless performances in big games. His playoff heroics and viral moments have made him one of the league’s fastest-rising superstars.

6. Kevin Durant – Houston Rockets Source: Tim Warner / Getty Kevin Durant remains one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. A former league MVP, two-time Finals MVP, and NBA champion, Durant has surpassed 30,000 career points while continuing to average elite scoring numbers. Towering at an impressive 6-foot-11, the Houston Rockets power forward has effortless shooting, and his longevity keeps him among the most respected and searched names in basketball. He’s cute, too.

7. Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors Source: Anadolu / Getty Stephen Curry changed the game forever, and his influence is still unmatched. A four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, and the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, Curry continues to stretch defenses and sell out arenas. Even late in his career, he remains one of the league’s most popular and impactful stars. Outside the NBA, Curry fans admire him for prioritizing his family, including his beautiful wife, Ayesha Curry, whom he married in 2011. The couple share four children together. An NBA all-star and a family man? Now that’s hot.

8. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty Joel Embiid is the definition of tall, dark, talented and handsome. He is one of the most dominant centers of his generation. An NBA MVP and multiple-time scoring champion, Embiid combines size, footwork, and perimeter shooting in ways few big men ever have. When healthy, he is nearly unstoppable, routinely posting 40-point games and anchoring Philadelphia’s title hope

9. Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Morant’s athleticism and fearlessness make him a must-watch on television. A former Most Improved Player and All-NBA selection, Morant is known for his high-flying dunks, explosive first step, and clutch scoring. His highlights routinely go viral, cementing his status as one of the league’s most electric stars.

10. Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty Devin Booker, a guard for the Phoenix Suns, has grown into one of the NBA’s most polished scorers. A multiple-time All-NBA selection and NBA Finals participant, Booker is known for his deadly midrange game and ability to score efficiently under pressure, which makes him a true smoke show. His international success and leadership have further elevated his profile.

11. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Jalen Brunson’s transformation into a superstar has been remarkable. A multiple-time All-Star and one of the league’s most clutch performers, Brunson has led the Knicks to deep playoff runs while averaging elite scoring and assist numbers. His footwork and leadership have made him a fan favorite in New York. He has a quiet, subtle sexiness that’s electric and incredibly fun to watch on the court.

12. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA’s most explosive scorers. A perennial All-Star with historic playoff performances, including multiple 50-point postseason games, Mitchell thrives under pressure. His ability to take over games late has made him one of the league’s most feared guards.



13. Trae Young – Washington Wizards Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty Trae Young is a walking highlight reel with deep-range shooting and elite playmaking, and a bread that has us wiping the sweat off our foreheads. The handsome meter is high! Young played for the Atlanta Hawks for most of his career (2018-2025) before being traded to the Washington Wizards in January this year. A multiple-time All-Star and assist leader, Young led Atlanta to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance while becoming one of the youngest players to reach major scoring and assist milestones.

14. Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty Tyrese Maxey has emerged as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars and has a heart-melting smile that has taken fans’ breath away. An All-Star and Most Improved Player winner, Maxey’s speed, shooting, and scoring efficiency have made him a franchise cornerstone. His rise to primary scoring option has been one of the league’s best success stories.

15. De’Aaron Fox – San Antonio Spurs Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty De’Aaron Fox is one of the fastest and most celebrated guards in the NBA. He joined the San Antonio Spurs via a midseason trade on Feb. 3, 2025, after a dynamic run with the Sacramento Kings, pairing him with Victor Wembanyama and quickly leading to a contract extension that same year. An All-NBA selection and Clutch Player of the Year winner, Fox has led Sacramento back into relevance with late-game heroics and explosive drives to the rim. We love to see him driving that ball to the rim, by the way.

16. Jimmy Butler – Golden State Warriors Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty An alum of the Miami Heat and now a small forward with the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler’s playoff résumé is legendary. A multiple-time All-NBA selection and Finals leader, Butler is known for elevating his game when it matters most. His leadership and intensity have carried Miami to multiple deep postseason runs. Butler’s game is ferocious on the court, pairing speed with ability, focus, and careful planning. His muscles are also award-winning, a visible sign that he stays in shape for the love of the game.

17. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty Cade Cunningham is steadily becoming one of the league’s premier young guards. A former No. 1 overall pick, Cunningham has shown All-Star potential with his scoring, size, and playmaking, positioning himself as the face of Detroit’s future.

18. Paul George – Philadelphia 76ers Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty Paul George remains one of the NBA’s most complete wings. A multiple-time All-NBA and All-Defensive selection, George’s smooth scoring and defensive versatility have kept him elite for over a decade.

19. Jrue Holiday – Portland Trail Blazers Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Jrue Holiday is one of the league’s most respected two-way guards and his point game is nasty. Holiday continues to be a steady and impactful presence on both ends of the floor, averaging 7.1 points per game while contributing 5.0 assists, reflecting his role as a reliable playmaker and floor general. For the 2025/2026 season, he pulled down an impressive 15.1 rebounds per game, showing his physicality and effort on the glass, and shot 43.6% from the field, providing efficient scoring within the flow of the offense. While his impact isn’t always measured by points alone, Holiday’s all-around contributions remain vital to his team’s success. An NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, and multiple-time All-Defensive Team member, Holiday’s impact goes beyond the box score. That ambition and talent got us hot and bothered, too!



20. LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty LaMelo Ball’s flashy style and creativity have made him a fan favorite. A Rookie of the Year and All-Star, Ball’s passing vision and deep shooting range continue to define Charlotte’s offense. With a bad boy persona and swagger for days, LaMelo has got the ladies smitten online.

21. Zion Williamson – New Orleans Pelicans Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty Funny and charismatic, Zion Williamson is one of the most dominant interior scorers ever. An All-Star with historic efficiency numbers, Zion’s combination of strength and explosiveness makes him nearly impossible to stop at the rim. We love to see it.





22. Scottie Barnes – Toronto Raptors Source: Cole Burston / Getty Scottie Barnes is a versatile two-way star. A Rookie of the Year and All-Star, Barnes impacts the game through defense, rebounding, and playmaking, making him one of the most complete young forwards in the league.





23. Brandon Ingram – Toronto Raptors Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Brandon Ingram’s smooth scoring and length have made him a perennial All-Star candidate. A former Most Improved Player, Ingram excels as a primary scorer and late-game shot creator, definitely making him one of the hottest players in the NBA. He’s also a stud, too.



24. Karl-Anthony Towns – New York Knicks Source: David Berding / Getty Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the greatest shooting big men in NBA history. An All-NBA selection and three-point contest champion, Towns’ ability to stretch the floor has changed how centers are defended. He’s also incredibly handsome, wearing a number of fly fits off the court. But ladies, we can’t stare too hard. Towns recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods in December 2025.



25. LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty LeBron James continues to defy time and expectations, remaining one of the most impactful players in the NBA well into his 40s. A four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, and the league’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron dominates games with elite basketball IQ, playmaking, and leadership. Off the court, his presence is just as powerful, widely regarded as one of the most handsome and charismatic athletes in sports. LeBron’s confidence, physique, and star aura have made him a global style and cultural icon. Even this late in his career, he remains a triple-double threat and one of the most influential figures the game has ever seen. Sadly, LeBron James is a married man.





26. DeMar DeRozan – Sacramento Kings Source: Eakin Howard / Getty An alum of the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan, who joined the Sacramento Kings in 2024, has an undeniable presence on the court. His footwork and midrange mastery have stood the test of time. A multiple-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, DeRozan remains one of the league’s most reliable scorers. He’s also got us smitten with his resilience.





27. Jalen Williams – Oklahoma City Thunder Source: Joshua Gateley / Getty Jalen Williams has emerged as a key piece of OKC’s rise. An All-Star caliber wing, Williams’ efficiency, defense, and scoring versatility have made him a breakout star.



28. Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers Source: Amanda Loman / Getty Damian Lillard remains one of the league’s most electrifying guards, combining clutch scoring, deep shooting range, and elite playmaking to keep him in MVP conversations year after year. A multiple-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, Dame has delivered countless iconic playoff moments and buzzer-beaters that have cemented his reputation as one of the NBA’s greatest closers. The fans—especially the female fans—admire him for his style, confidence, and charisma, making him not just a fan favorite but also widely regarded as one of the most handsome and stylish players in the league. Whether dropping 30 points in a high-pressure game or starring in media and cultural projects, Lillard continues to dominate both basketball and pop culture, and it makes him one of the hottest players in the game right now.





29. Draymond Green – Golden State Warriors Source: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty He’s got a smile and hunky abs that make us sweat. Draymond Green remains one of the most influential and dynamic players in the NBA, known for his defensive dominance, playmaking, and leadership. A three-time NBA champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and multiple-time All-Star, Green’s ability to guard any position and orchestrate the offense makes him the heart of every team he plays for.





30. Rudy Gobert – Minnesota Timberwolves Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty Rudy Gobert is one of the greatest defenders of his era. A multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA selection, Gobert’s rim protection has anchored elite defenses for years. He’s also got a sexy confidence that has us captivated on the court.



