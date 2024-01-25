‘Listen To Black Women:’ A Black Woman’s Worth- Premiere Episode January 22, 2024
“We’re in a crisis when it comes to Black women and romantic partnership,” says guest Eboni K. Williams… Don’t we know it!! WATCH NOW!
Episode 8 ‘Listen To Black Women: The Podcast’ Church Girls August 23, 2023
On the final episode of “Listen To Black Women: The Podcast,” the ladies get real about faith and church.
‘Listen To Black Women: The Podcast’ Dating In The Public Eye August 22, 2023
Serayah and Towanda Braxton speak on how they handle dating in the public eye and the attention and insecurities their partners may face.
Towanda Braxton Talks Double Standards On ‘Listen to Black Women: The Podcast’ August 21, 2023
Towanda Braxton gives her perspective on the disparities “The Braxton Family Values” faced versusreality shows with white families on “Listen to Black Women: The Podcast.”
‘Listen To Black Women’ The Podcast: Redefining Yourself With Serayah And Towanda Braxton August 16, 2023
Towanda Braxton and Serayah get candid about “redefining yourself.”
‘Listen To Black Women’ The Podcast Talk White Comedians And Cancel Culture August 14, 2023
Finesse, Lala Milan, and Vanessa Fraction discuss with Lore’l the limitations white comedians have and why cancel culture doesn’t affect Dave Chappelle on episode 6 of “Listen To Black Women The Podcast.”
‘Listen To Black Women’ Podcast Guests Classify Their Brand Of Comedy August 13, 2023
Watch Finesse, Lala Milan and Vanessa Fraction break down their meaning of each and what they classify themselves on “Listen To Black Women The Podcast.”
PODCAST: ‘Listen To Black Women’ Host Lore’l Talks Comedy With Lala Milan, Vanessa Fraction And Finesse Mitchell August 9, 2023
The latest episode of “Listen To Black Women” will have its first male guest!! Okaaaay!
Listen To Black Women Podcast Explores Interracial Dating With Cynthia Bailey and Quad Webb August 5, 2023
Find out what the ladies think of dating outside their race.
Episode 5 of ‘Listen To Black Women: The Podcast’ Gets Real About Reality TV With Cynthia Bailey And Quad Webb August 2, 2023
Former “RHOA” star Cynthia Bailey and “Married To Medicine’s” Quad Webb delve into the fact vs. fiction on reality television on the next episode of “Listen To Black Women: The Podcast.”
‘Listen To Black Women: The Podcast’ Nzinga Imani And Jessie Woo On Defining Success July 26, 2023
Nzinga Imani and Jessie Woo speak candidly about starting from the bottom to being large and in charge on the latest episode of “Listen To Black Women: The Podcast.”
Episode 3 Of ‘Listen To Black Women: Podcast’ Gets Candid About ‘Family Business’ With Guests Momma Dee And Latocha Scott July 12, 2023
Xscape’s Latocha Scott and Momma Dee set the record straight on navigating their careers and families on the latest episode!
‘Listen To Black Women’ Talks Body Positivity With Tokyo Vanity And Jesseca Harris-Dupart July 6, 2023
IOne Digital is back with the second episode of season two’s Listen To Black Women podcast. Listen To Black Women host Lore’l delves into the vast topic of body positivity with Tokyo Vanity and Jesseca Harris-Dupart. Hear Tokyo, Jesseca and Lore’l chop it up about representation, their own personal image of themselves and other fascinating…
1st Episode Drop: ‘Listen To Black Women Podcast’ On Relationships, Self-care And Body Hair June 22, 2023
Sponsored by European Wax Center. Host Lore’l welcomes Jessie Woo, Monyetta Shaw and Mimi Faust to the very first episode of the Listen To Black Women podcast. From relationship boundaries to body hair to that time of the month, our hosts dig deep in this dynamic no-holds-barred discussion. The ladies navigate each topic with unfiltered…
‘Listen To Black Women: The New Black Hollywood, Pt. 2’ April 26, 2023
The ladies get their blerd on and talk diversity in this week’s episode.
‘Listen To Black Women: The New Black Hollywood’ Gets Real About Representation April 19, 2023
Is there multi-dimensional, honest and progressive representation in entertainment? Find out on the latest episode of “LTBW!”
Listen to Black Women: Freedom in Being Fearless Part 2 April 12, 2023
It’s undeniable that men and women have different experiences when it comes to the workplace and career goals.
‘Listen To Black Women’ Explores Women’s Worth In The Workplace March 29, 2023
Though sexism and the gender pay gap are still very real, more women than ever are breadwinners, homeowners and entrepreneurs
Listen To Black Women Talks Online Dating And Stalking March 23, 2023
Jessie Woo, Chris Miss, Tiffany Nicole Ervin and Kevin Antoniyo, ‘LTBW’s’ first male co-host, delve into their experiences navigating the inevitable complexities of dating in the age of social media.
Listen To Black Women: So, What Does “Zen” Mean, Anyways? March 16, 2023
Experiencing Zen is also about what you don’t let into your life. Sometimes that means taking space from certain people.
‘Listen To Black Women’ Returns For Season 3 And We’re Tapping Into That Big Zen Energy March 1, 2023
Recognizing the positives that come when you learn to say “No” more is a big part of the picture for these women
‘Listen To Black Women’ Discusses Gift Etiquette, Holiday Dating + More December 16, 2022
Woo admits she isn’t great at resolutions, but she’ll be making a vision board that she’ll refer to throughout the coming year.
Listen To Black Women Presents The HBCU Edition September 1, 2022
They said that an HBCU, for them, provided the first safe place they felt fully free to be themselves
Listen To Black Women: Self Care Is More Than A Spa Day May 26, 2022
As for tips specifically for someone grieving, Alexander says, “Feel the feelings.”
‘Listen To Black Women’: Money, Power, Respect’: The 50/50 Dynamic April 7, 2022
In the latest episode of MADAMENOIRE’s ‘Listen To Black Women,’ hosts Taryn Finley, Shamika Sanders, Jessie Woo and Chris Miss discuss men and money and how the dollar sign affects the dynamics of relationships.
