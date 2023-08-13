Comedian, entertainer, or Instagram comic? Finesse, Lala Milan and Vanessa Fraction break down their meaning of each and what they classify themselves on Listen To Black Women The Podcast.

Lala, Finesse and Vanessa discuss, with Listen To Black Women Podcast host L’orel, the differences between being a stand-up comedian and an Instagram comic, how stand-up comedy has become more sensitive and less raw than before and the hardships women comedians face against male comedians.

