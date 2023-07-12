Episode three of Listen To Black Women “The Life Of A Black Woman” delves into how does award-winning singer LaTocha Scott and reality star Momma Dee keep from being affected by social media and outside influences.

In this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast, Lore’l chats with these amazing women!

The ladies speak about how it is working with their family members in the industry, as Momma Dee once managed her hit-making rapper son, Lil Scrappy, and LaTocha, currently managed by her husband, and the transition each is going to gospel music and sobriety lifestyle.

Lore’l thought-provoking question of how, as Black women, we have to juggle career and family without losing our insanity is something you don’t want to miss!

