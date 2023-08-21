Towanda Braxton shares her experience and gives her perspective on the disparities “The Braxton Family Values” had against other reality shows with white families in episode 7 of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast.

Serayah and Towanda Braxton join this episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast with host Lore’l to discuss what it means to redefine themselves and how they were able to shape their careers. The ladies also talk about how they had to turn down life-changing opportunities because of their family, knowing the right time to cut off close friends, and why they are not afraid to say no.

