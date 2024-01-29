In Episode 2 of Listen To Black Women, the panel gets honest about vulnerability being a superpower and gender roles.

Host Lore’l is joined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner, media maven Melyssa Ford, and Listen To Black Men co-hosts Mouse Jones, Tyler Chronicles and Jeremie Rivers.

They discuss relationships and the true meaning of partnership in this day and age. Rather than following “antiquated gender roles,” every couple is unique and should work together to find “alignment” in their partnership, says actor and LTBM co-host Jeremie Rivers.

These days, traditional gender roles are less relevant than ever, media maven Melyssa Ford notes.

“Women are now at a different stage in society where we can make the same kind of money, sometimes more, than men. So, sometimes, it’s not about financial provision. It is about spiritual, emotional, mental, all of these things,” Ford says. “It is about what you provide to your partner that makes them feel whole, safe, and secure.”

They discuss vulnerability and how hard it can be to open up.

“I think that we do ourselves a disservice when we do not show up and be our authentic selves,” says Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner.

Ford endured back-to-back trauma and grief before she could let go and allow herself to be vulnerable. “It took me a long time to realize that vulnerability was my superpower when I ran from it for so long,” she shares. “It was rooted in so much shame in letting people know I was not perfect.”

Catch new episodes of Listen To Black Women every Friday on MADAMENOIRE.