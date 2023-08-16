FULL EPISODE: Listen To Black Women The Podcast TITLE: RE-DEFINING YOURSELF- Episode 7
Serayah and Towanda Braxton join episode 7 of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast with host Lore’l to discuss what it means to redefine themselves and how they were able to shape their careers. The ladies also talk about how they had to turn down life-changing opportunities because of their family, knowing the right time to cut off close friends, and why they are not afraid to say no.
Make sure to subscribe and check us out every Wednesday online at Urban1Podcasts.com.
