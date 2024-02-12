In Episode 4 of Listen To Black Women, Sham and Tahiry get real about friendship and girl code. Alongside LTBW hosts Lore’l and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner, the group has a candid conversation about friendships, keeping each other in check, and knowing when to say goodbye.

Tahiry said there are levels to friendships. “Some get front row seats, others get nosebleeds. It’s up to you how to maneuver when it comes to friendships,” said the actress and TV personality.

“It doesn’t make them less of a friend, because everybody’s going through their own thing at the end of the day,” said HelloBeautiful managing editor Shamika Sanders.

The ladies talk about recovering from a friendship “breakup” and how they handle women that turn friendship into a competition.” I’ve become really guarded just because losing a friend is like going through another type of breakup,” said Tahiry.

Which begs the question: when is it time to cut off a friend? Should a rocky friendship be put on ice or should they be cut off for their bad energy? The group is divided on this one.

They also talk about holding friends accountable and if it’s ever okay to date a friend’s ex in this episode of Listen To Black Women. Watch the full conversation above.

