On the third episode of Listen To Black Women, hosts Lore’l, with special guests Naturi Naughton, Elle Varner, Tyler Chronicles, and Mouse Jones, speak candidly about co-parenting and dating.
When asked about the impact of dating single mothers, Tyler divulged that he felt like he was obligated as a “Black man” to step in and help a sister with her child. Mouse spoke about being uber-protective of his daughters.
The crew definitely gave food for thought.
Naturi opened up about her husband jumping into his Dad bag when they got married.
Wanna know more- watch the rest below.
Catch new episodes of Listen To Black Women every Monday on MADAMENOIRE.
-
Issa Rae Is Still Championing Her Audience Despite The Rise Of Black TV Shows Being Canceled
-
LOL! Video Of Toddler Cursing Out A Dancing Cactus Toy Tickled Tina Knowles, 'Sometimes I Feel Just Like This'
-
Nicki Minaj Quickly Shuts Down Coke Rumors, Again, In Response To A Hater's 'Coke Rant' Comment
-
Rapper Plies Had Enough Of The NFL Doing The Most With Excessive Taylor Swift Coverage
-
Megan Thee Stallion Bashed By Family Of Megan Kanka For ‘Megan’s Law’ Bar On ‘Hiss’
-
Cheyenna, Ex-Girlfriend Of DJ Akademiks, Slaps Him With Domestic Violence Claims And Blasts Him Online, 'You Smell Like Tartar Sauce'
-
Ari Fletcher Had A White Girl Breaking Her Back Trying To Keep Up During A Twerk-Off
-
'Scuse Me, Ma'am, It's My Solo!' Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Responds To Viral Video