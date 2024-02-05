On the third episode of Listen To Black Women, hosts Lore’l, with special guests Naturi Naughton, Elle Varner, Tyler Chronicles, and Mouse Jones, speak candidly about co-parenting and dating.

When asked about the impact of dating single mothers, Tyler divulged that he felt like he was obligated as a “Black man” to step in and help a sister with her child. Mouse spoke about being uber-protective of his daughters.

The crew definitely gave food for thought.

Naturi opened up about her husband jumping into his Dad bag when they got married.

