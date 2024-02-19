MadameNoire Featured Video

In Episode 5 of Listen To Black Women, Eboni K. Williams and Melyssa Ford join LTBW hosts Lore’l and Elle Varner to have an honest conversation about sex.

“Like a lot of women of my generation especially, I was raised to believe sex was for men,” said Williams. “Just anything adult and sexual felt towards men, for men. That’s one of the things that I applaud about this younger generation of women.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that when it comes to relationships, a great sex life isn’t a priority. “It would be icing on a cake,” Williams said. “There is a lot else that I’m prioritizing in front of that.”

Actress and media personality Melyssa Ford shared her experience being approached by women “many, many times” but said she was uninterested.

“I haven’t had a bicurious moment in my life. I never kissed a girl,” she said.

They also discuss sexual identity and the female orgasm in this episode of Listen To Black Women. Watch the entire conversation above.

