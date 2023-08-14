Finesse, Lala Milan, and Vanessa Fraction discuss with Lore’l the limitations white comedians have and why cancel culture doesn’t affect Dave Chappelle on episode 6 of Listen To Black Women The Podcast.

For the first time, we have a male guest joining the ladies of the Listen to Black Women Podcast! Comedian and writer Finesse joins guests Lala Milan and Vanessa Fraction, and host, Lore’l, to break down the comedy world and all that goes along with it. They get real about Chappelle’s influence and the differences between Black and white comedians.

They discuss the differences between being a stand-up comedian and an Instagram comic, how stand-up comedy has become more sensitive and less raw than before, and the hardships women comedians face against male comedians. Make sure to subscribe and check us out every Wednesday online at Urban1Podcasts.com.