In order to tap into Big Zen Energy, you gotta know what that even means. So the hosts of Listen to Black Women – Taryn Finley, Chris Miss, Jessie Woo and Tiffany Nicole Ervin – dissect the meaning of Zen in this episode.

Zen is a combination of a state of mind and actions, according to the group. For Finley, it’s about accepting the flawed parts of oneself. For Ervin, it’s about finding tools that help you be grounded, no matter what’s happening around you. And for Woo and Miss, it’s more action-based. Woo finds her Zen on a vacation, and Miss snags it in little ways throughout the day, like in walking her dog or listening to classical music. In fact, Miss is taking one big geographical leap towards Zen — she’s moving out of the country to see what it’s like to be a Black woman in another country, away from the racial tension of America.

Experiencing Zen is also about what you don’t let into your life. Sometimes that means taking space from certain people. Finley says sometimes she’ll recognize and say, “I know that I need solitude right now to refuel myself.” Woo makes a concerted effort to minimize social media use.

Overall, each of the ladies have something they’ll be leaving behind in the new year, in the pursuit of Zen. Whether it be fear, doubt, debt, or certain relationships, they each have something that’s getting the axe. Find out more about these women’s path to Zen by listening to the full episode.

RELATED CONTENT: Listen To Black Women Returns For Season 3 And We’re Tapping Into That Big Zen Energy