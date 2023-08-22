Serayah and Towanda Braxton speak on how they handle dating in the public eye and the attention and insecurities their partners may face in Episode 7 of Listen To Black Women: The Podcast titled “Redefining Yourself.”

Serayah and Towanda Braxton join this episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast with host Lore’l to discuss what it means to redefine themselves and how they were able to shape their careers while navigating dating, family and fans.

The ladies also talk about how they had to turn down life-changing opportunities because of their family, knowing the right time to cut off close friends, and why they are not afraid to say no.

