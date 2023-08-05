Episode 5 of Listen To Black Women: The Podcast titled Real Life vs. Reality delves into the premise of fact vs. fiction in these reality stars’ lives. This clip delves into interracial dating. Are the ladies here for it or not?
How real is reality tv? Reality television stars Cynthia Bailey and Quad Webb break down reality television versus their real lives with host Lore’l in this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast.
Watch Quad, Cynthia and podcast host Lore’l discuss interracial dating.
