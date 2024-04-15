LISTEN TO BLACK WOMEN’s episode 9 delves into daddy issues with Regina Robertson and Cori Murray.
LISTEN TO BLACK WOMEN is an iOne Digital series providing a uniquely safe space to discuss powerful and pertinent issues impacting Black women across the globe. From small business ownership and Bitcoin, to beauty regiments, body positivity and out–of–the–box bedroom behavior... no topic is too taboo on this table. LTBW is the place where Black women from all walks of life can essentially “let their hair down” and speak freely about love,
life and the changes they want to see in the world.
