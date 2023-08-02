Episode 5 of Listen To Black Women: The Podcast titled Real Life vs. Reality delves into the premise of fact vs. fiction in these reality stars’ lives.
How real is reality tv? Reality television stars Cynthia Bailey and Quad Webb break down reality television versus their real lives with host Lore’l in this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast.
Webb and Bailey also share how they need to protect their brands to keep from losing deals, the stigma of fighting on black reality shows versus white reality shows, and what they do to take mental wellness days from all the chaos of filming and creating balance in their lives.
Bailey is still that girl after modeling, and it shows on her social media.
Webb is carrying on with life after her hit reality series Married To Medicine.
