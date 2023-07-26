How does Jessie Woo and Nzinga Imani define success?

In this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women: The Podcast, host Lore’l sits with Woo and Imani as they share their journeys of how they achieved success in their careers. The women chop it up about, starting from the bottom, where they provided their own wardrobe and glam for television shows to calling shots and having teams around them.

Woo and Imani also revealed to Lore’l, during Listen to Black Women: The Podcast, the hardships they faced in the industry, from being body shamed to negotiating their own contracts and who they look up to for mentorship!

Make sure to subscribe and check us out every Wednesday online at Urban1Podcasts.com.