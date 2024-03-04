The gloves come off in Episode 7 of Listen To Black Women, as the panel sounds off on today’s topic—gender wars.

Host Lore’l and singer-songwriter Elle Varner are joined by Melyssa Ford and Listen To Black Men co-hosts Mouse Jones, Tyler Chronicles and Jeremie Rivers to explore the divide between the sexes and how they can move the conversation forward in a healthy way.

“I feel like the men have to lead in that situation and y’all never do,” said Lore’l. “To be honest, it’s always the women that are starting the conversation and continuing it.”

Both sides had a lot to say about how social media can negatively influence relationships.

“We fail when we use terms like ‘men versus women,’ because that sets us up as opposing forces. So that’s where progress dies,” said Ford.

They also speak about how men and women can heal the divide—with accountability from “both sides,” per Lore’l—and what it truly means to listen to Black women.

Watch the entire conversation above.

Catch new episodes of Listen To Black Women every week on MADAMENOIRE.